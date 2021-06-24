NYC George Floyd statue unveiled for Juneteenth vandalized days later

© Getty Images

A New York City statute of George Floyd unveiled for Juneteenth was vandalized just days afterward, according local law enforcement.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) Task Force shared Thursday that they have opened an active investigation into the incident that happened in the Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn.

"On Thursday June 24, 2021, at approximately 0720 hours, in the vicinity of Nostrand Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, 70 Precinct officers discovered graffiti on a George Floyd bust statue and pedestal," NYPD told The Hill in a statement. "An unknown individual spray painted the statue’s face black and covered the words on the pedestal with the black spray paint. In addition the words 'patriotfront.us' were spray painted in white on the pedestal. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing."

In a series of tweets, New York City council member Farah N. Louis (D) called the recent vandalism a “hate crime,” urging residents to communicate with the police on the matter.

“Today my office learned that the George Floyd sculpture at Flatbush Junction has been vandalized,” Louis wrote on Twitter. “This is a hate crime and totally unacceptable to the memory of Mr. Floyd and to the Black community as well as our efforts to achieve #racialjustice and equality in America.”

The statue, a bust of Floyd erected in honor of his memory, was unveiled Saturday as part of the Juneteenth holiday festivities. Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, was in attendance during the unveiling, according to an NBC affiliate.

"It's a major statement for a major person," Floyd told WRC at the time. "To see Brooklyn represent him, and honor him on a national holiday, it's all love."

Floyd died in May 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest for more than eight minutes. Floyd’s death, among other deaths of Black Americans, sparked a nationwide movement on police brutality and social injustice.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in April and is awaiting sentencing.

The Hill has reached out to NYPD for more information.