Britney Spears’ ‘Care Manager’ Jodi Montgomery Cost Spears a Ton of Money in 2 Years
Britney Spears’ conservatorship is making headlines once again. Recently, Spears spoke out against the rules in the conservatorship, and it has fans of the pop star questioning why it’s in place in 2021. Now, we’re looking back at certain aspects of the legal situation. And it seems Spears had to pay her temporary “care manager,” Jodi Montgomery, a lot of money. Here’s what we know, plus a bit about Britney Spears’ net worth.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0