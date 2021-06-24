Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ ‘Care Manager’ Jodi Montgomery Cost Spears a Ton of Money in 2 Years

By Lauren Weiler
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is making headlines once again. Recently, Spears spoke out against the rules in the conservatorship, and it has fans of the pop star questioning why it’s in place in 2021. Now, we’re looking back at certain aspects of the legal situation. And it seems Spears had to pay her temporary “care manager,” Jodi Montgomery, a lot of money. Here’s what we know, plus a bit about Britney Spears’ net worth.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Social Welfare#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesNewsweek

Megyn Kelly Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'There for a Reason'

Megyn Kelly has suggested that Britney Spears' conservatorship exists for a "good reason" following the pop star's testimony in court on June 23. The former Fox News host discussed Spears' court appearance in Monday's episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, in which she questioned the singer's "mental state" and asked if she should remain under the court-appointed guardianship.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like 'Such a Dad'

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she's touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they're both leaning up against a tree along a path ... posing and looking cute together.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
CelebritiesWALB 10

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

(CNN) - Britney Spears’ longtime manager is resigning. A source with knowledge of the situation says Larry Rudolph sent a resignation later to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to her conservator, Jodi Montgomery. He wrote that he has not spoken to Spears in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to...
MusicNewsweek

Who Is Larry Rudolph? Britney Spears' Manager Resigns After 25 Years

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, has resigned. After managing the pop star's career for more than two decades, Rudolph has stepped down amid the controversy surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship and her recent harrowing court testimony. On Monday, Rudolph sent a letter to Britney Spears' co-conservators, Jodi Montgomery...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Conservator Jodi Montgomery Says She’s Been a ‘Tireless Advocate’ for the Singer Following Shocking Court Hearing

Speaking her peace. Britney Spears co-conservator Jodi Montgomery broke her silence after the singer’s shocking court hearing claims last week. “I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being,” Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, June 30, on behalf of her client. “While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Hits Back At Jamie Spears' Claims, Reveals Singer Is Allowed To Marry, Have Children

Britney Spears' conservator Jodi Montgomery is speaking out after Jamie Spears tried to put the blame on her for the 39-year-old's strict guardianship. As OK! previously reported, the 68-year-old filed legal documents declaring that he has no role in overseeing his daughter’s personal conservatorship following the singer’s bombshell court testimony on Wednesday, June 23.
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Britney Spears shouldn’t shoulder 24/7 security for Jodi Montgomery amid conservatorship death threats, dad says

Britney Spears shouldn’t be forced to fund beefed-up security for Jodi Montgomery amid the wave of “dangerous rhetoric” targeting people involved in the pop star’s conservatorship, her dad Jamie Spears says. In new paperwork filed Thursday, Jamie objects to Montgomery’s claim she needs round-the-clock security on an emergency basis until...

Comments / 0

Community Policy