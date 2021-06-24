Cancel
Montecito, CA

Rancho Alegre donation to help fund new road named in honor of Scoutmaster killed in Montecito mudslide

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 19 days ago
Entrance to Camp Rancho Alegre and Outdoor School located along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A substantial anonymous financial donation to Camp Rancho Alegre and its Outdoor School will help fund the construction of a new road to the facility located near Lake Cachuma.

The donation has been made to honor former local Scoutmaster Dave Cantin, who was killed in the Montecito Mudslide on Jan. 8, 2018.

When completed, the roadway will be renamed "Dave Cantin Road." It's one of many projects being rebuilt during the reconstruction of the popular scout and nature camp that nearly burned down entirely during the Whittier Fire in July 2017.

“One of the most meaningful things he did in his life was engage youth as Scout Troop leader in Montecito, mentor the Scouts, and help them enjoy the beauty of our outdoors," said Kim Cantin, widow of Dave Cantin. "Dave enjoyed the outdoors and specifically Rancho Alegre Camp where he would come annually with his son and the rest of  the troop for campouts, cooking competitions etc. Our late son Jack and our daughter also enjoyed a weeklong “Wolf Camp” there with their elementary school sixth grade class. I remember their classes’ excitement about it.  Obviously, I’m thrilled Dave Cantin Road will help welcome thousands of local youth back to the Outdoor School."

Under his guidance of Montecito Scout Troop 33, Dave Cantin led the effort to rebuild the second oldest troop in Santa Barbara that had significantly decreased in size to.

The Los Padres Council said Troop 33 has grown tremendously over the past few years and now boasts a rate of achieving Eagle rank far higher than the 4% national rate.

The Council also pointed out the magntitude of the donation, especially since the roadway is essential infrastructure that is required before youth and families will be allowed back into camp and more of the camp rebuild plans can be completed.

“The Fire department has told us that before we can open for summer camps and our youth activities, the priority is the repair of a fire safe road into and around the camp," said Glen Goddard, Rancho Alegre Camp Director. "This is really the key item that needs funding so we can then open our doors for local youth and to finish other rebuilding efforts.”

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

