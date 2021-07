Since June 30, 2021, the state reported an additional 687 COVID-19 cases, totaling 606,034 for the entire pandemic, and 21 new deaths in the last seven days, totaling 7,615 for the entire pandemic. Currently, Becker County reported 8 active cases, an increase of 7 active cases since June 30. No additional new cases in Mahnomen County in last 35 days. No new infections in Clearwater County in last 21 days. Norman County reported no new cases in the last 7 days. No COVID data was released by the state on July 4 and 5.