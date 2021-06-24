Cancel
Slideshow: Bar innovation points to a bounce-back

By Rebekah Schouten
bakingbusiness.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY — Bars are booming in new product launches, despite the fact that snack, nutrition and performance bars comprised one of the food categories to post sales declines in 2020, according to Mintel’s 2021 US Snack, Nutrition and Performance Bars Industry Report. But a rebound is coming, the market researcher said.

www.bakingbusiness.com

Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Nature’s Path debuts organic waffles for kids

RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path Organic Foods is expanding its EnviroKidz line with new certified organic waffles geared toward children. The new waffles are available in two flavors: Penguin Party (cinnamon) and Polar Beary (pink blueberry). Both varieties are vegan, gluten-free and made without any artificial flavors or colors. Each serving of EnviroKidz waffles contains 14 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of plant-based protein.
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Barebells puts plant-based spin on its protein bars

LOS ANGELES — Barebells Functional Foods LLC is putting a plant-based spin on its protein bars with two new offerings. Barebells plant-based salty peanut and hazelnut nougat bars feature a blend of soy protein, pea protein and rice protein and are sweetened with maltitol, oligofructose and sucralose. Both bars are made with cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate, soy crisp, rice flour and cocoa and are certified vegan. Formulated with no added sugars or palm oil, each Barebells plant-based bar contains 210 calories, 15 grams of protein and 9 grams of fat.
Restaurantsbakingbusiness.com

Little Caesars launches the Planteroni Pizza

DETROIT — Little Caesars has joined forces with Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. to launch a new pizza topped with plant-based pepperoni. The Planteroni Pizza features Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni, made with wheat gluten, potato protein, pea protein and fava bean protein and seasoned with fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika. Field Roast, a brand of Maple Leaf subsidiary Greenleaf Foods SPC, first debuted its plant-based pepperoni earlier this year.
Retailmediapost.com

Tech-Led Innovation Will Be Key To Post-COVID Bounce

A combination of lockdowns, store closures, social distancing, home working, mask-wearing, and other essential measures changed consumer needs and behaviors overnight. However, with the end of the pandemic on the horizon, there are many reasons to believe that consumer goods will be one of the sectors to bounce back most strongly.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Bouncing Back

Was a much different landscape than the one we experienced this year. During a time of great uncertainty the Idaho Falls Magazine team elected to postpone our annual Dining Awards until 2021. Although upsetting, this wasn’t anything in comparison to the challenges restaurant owners faced during that difficult time period, including whether or not to keep their doors open during a nationwide shutdown or change their entire business to continue serving the public.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

High-end restaurants bounce back fastest in the city

The velvet ropes guarding entry to the city’s most sought-after restaurants are back, with some big-name spots booked through the summer, saving tables only for select big spenders. The recovery at the high end appears to be outpacing restaurants as a whole. The number of reservations booked on the restaurant...
Grocery & Supermaketbakingbusiness.com

Food For Life adds low-sodium muffins, tortillas and cereal

CORONA, CALIF. — Food For Life Baking Co. is expanding its low-sodium product portfolio with the launch of new muffins, tortillas and cereal. Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless English Muffins, Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Crunchy Cereal and Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Tortillas are certified organic, vegan and free from preservatives, artificial colors and flavors.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Low-Cost Store Wants to Become Your Go-To for Healthy Food

When it comes to supermarkets, Costco is beloved for its inventory of bulk items and membership perks, Walmart is famous for its low prices and rollbacks, and Whole Foods is known for its selection of organic foods (and for being pricey, though you can actually stop calling it "Whole Paycheck"). But there's another chain that's quickly becoming the most popular grocery store for many Americans.
FitnessPosted by
30Seconds

Summer Sugar Throw Down: 5 Simple Ways to Reduce Refined Sugar in Your Diet

With summer here, many of us begin to pay a little more attention to what we’re eating, so we feel more comfortable spending time outdoors and in our sleeveless tops, shorts and bathing suits. While eating healthier may come a little bit easier with the best intentions, avoiding added sugars can be difficult because sugar lurks in so many foods that we eat every day.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...
Lifestyleprogressivegrocer.com

Purely Elizabeth 5 Grain + Seed Oatmeal Single Serve Packets

Ancient-grains pioneer Purely Elizabeth has now launched 5 Grain + Seed Oatmeal Single Serve Packets. According to the company, the pre-portioned oatmeal line is the first on the market to be made with plant-based protein. Featuring a pea and chickpea protein blend, oats, quinoa, amaranth, chia, and flax to provide optimal taste, texture and nutrition, the Certified Gluten-Free, non-GMO product comes in single-serve pouches for convenience at home or on the go. Purely Elizabeth’s oatmeal packets come in Classic Cinnamon and Banana Nut varieties, neither with any artificial flavors or sweeteners. A 9.12-ounce box of six 1.52-ounce packets of either flavor retails for a suggested $5.99.
Traveldiscoverestevan.com

Tourism Estevan Excited For Post-Pandemic Bounce-Back

For the past 16 months, just about every business associated with the tourism sector has had to make some major changes. With the lifting of provincial public health orders on Sunday, however, many of those businesses and the tourism sector as a whole are hoping for a return to something resembling normal.
HealthFort Morgan Times

A Natural Solution for Summer Hydration

(Family Features) Fun in the summer sun can mean anything from poolside play and outdoor exercise to simply relaxing in the shade. While these activities make the season special for people of all ages, the heat also leads to the inevitable: sweat. Electrolytes, critical for the human body to function,...
Grocery & Supermakethoustonmirror.com

Baby Drinks Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Nestle, Arla Foods, Freed Foods

Latest released the research study on Global Baby Drinks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Baby Drinks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Baby Drinks. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),Heinz and Hain Celestial Group (United States),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Llc. (United States),Danone (France),Beingmate Group Co. Ltd. (China),HiPP Gmbh & Co. (Germany),Campbell Soup Company (United States),Arla Foods (Denmark),Dana Dairy Group Ltd. (France),Holle Baby Food (Switzerland),Freed Foods, Inc. (United States).
LifestyleThe Free Press

Graff: Pickling adds variety, color to a healthy diet

Q. My summer garden is producing a lot right now. I have cucumbers, beets and herbs coming out of my ears! Do you have any suggestions on new ways to use these besides canning?. A. Summer is a great time to focus on eating more vegetables, and it’s easier than...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

Are All Processed Foods Bad for You?

Avoiding processed foods is one of the most common suggestions for someone trying to make healthier eating choices. Focusing on fresh, whole ingredients is great…but also pretty much impossible by today’s standards. We aren’t just talking about busy schedules causing us to rely on ready-made meals and frozen dinners. Almost...
Industrybakingbusiness.com

PepsiCo reaches renewable energy target in Mexico

PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. announced it has achieved its goal of using 100% renewable energy across all operations in Mexico, its second largest market. The announcement comes less than a year after the company reached a similar milestone in the United States, its largest market. In achieving the goal...
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Superbrewed Food and Acme-Hardesty Partnering to Bring Superbrewed’s Butyrate Postbiotics to Broad Consumer Market

NEW CASTLE, DE — Superbrewed Food, Inc. and Acme-Hardesty, a division of Jacob Stern and Sons, Inc., have entered into an agreement for Acme-Hardesty to distribute Superbrewed’s butyrate postbiotic supplement in the United States and Canada. The collaboration will greatly expand the availability of natural, sustainable butyrate for nutritional supplements.
Healthbakingbusiness.com

The many challenges with fortification

When adding any of these nutrients to batters or doughs, bakers may encounter various challenges. Areas of concern include dosage, dispersion, bioavailability and sensory attributes. “Some vitamins can change the product’s color, such as vitamin B2,” said Annette Bueter, product developer, SternVitamin. “Others are especially heat sensitive, such as vitamin...

