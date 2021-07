HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – Residents of Hertford said goodbye to a piece of history Monday. Contractors with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed the picturesque but weakening ‘S-Bridge’ swing span over the Perquimans River. Video provided by NCDOT shows them loading the truss onto two barges, which will be temporarily housed near Missing Mill Park. The plan is to eventually preserve the structure to put on permanent display.