Q&A with AB Mauri North America’s Troy Boutte

PI North America, the non-profit member-supported trade association for promoting industrial networking technologies in North America, has signed a contract with the IO-Link Community, on behalf of the PROFIBUS Nutzerorganisation (PNO) to become a Regional IO-Link Interest Group (RIOLIG) for North America. The cooperation encompasses promoting the IO-Link technology, offering IO-Link member registration services, organizing seminars and workshops, technical training, and trade fairs, and managing the related product test and certification services and other technical support for North America enterprises and users. The IO-Link Community is committed to supporting RIOLIG North America in its IO-Link related activities by providing technical expertise, marketing materials, and expert presentations for events.
Comments / 0