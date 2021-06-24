Add This Ingredient to Your Summer Coleslaw Recipe to Turn Everybody Into Fans

I know I have written in the past about pulled pork sandwiches. But, I wanted to publish one column that has the recipes and techniques for the entire spread. And while I will be focusing on my pellet smoker in the preparation of the meat, I want to stress that you can create a really good sandwich using a kettle grill, a gas grill and an oven. Lots to cover, so let’s get started. First, go find a Boston butt or a pork shoulder. Rub it down on all sides with normal table mustard and then liberally apply rub. This is what makes the all-important “bark.” Give the rub recipe below a try or buy your favorite pork rub. If you are using a gas grill, set to indirect heat and get the temperature of the grill to around 275 degrees. Use a smoke box to provide the smoky flavor. Place the pork on the opposite side of the flame and close the lid. I used a pellet smoker with hickory pellets and set it at 230 degrees. If you have a kettle grill, set it up using indirect heat with 20 to 25 hot coals on one side. Place a chunk of hickory on the coals, open the vents to 50%, put the pork on the opposite side and put the lid on. If you have a pellet smoker just let it cook for 12 hours or so. For the gas grill and the kettle grill, allow to cook for 3 to 4 hours and then move to a large baking plan. Lightly tent with foil and allow to cook all night at 225 degrees. Trust me, you will love the smell floating around the house when you get up to have your morning coffee. Bottom line is that “low and slow” is what you need regardless of your cooking process. When it’s done properly, the bone should pull out by hand and the temperature of the meat should be 200 degrees. Once it’s cooled off enough to handle by hand, shred with a couple of forks and be ready to serve with slaw and white Alabama sauce, ingredients below. Pork Rub • ¾ cup paprika • ¾ cup brown sugar • ¼ cup kosher salt • ⅛ cup coarsely ground black pepper • ⅛ cup of granulated garlic • 3 tbs Chili powder • 2 tsp cayenne pepper • 2 tsp ground cumin Basically a good pork rub is equal parts paprika and sugar, with salt, pepper and additional spices as you would like it. Make it your own. Alabama White Sauce • ¾ cup real mayo • ¾ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt • ⅓ cup (or to your liking) of apple cider vinegar • Juice of 1 lemon • ⅛ cup coarsely ground black pepper • 1 tsp ground cayenne pepper Whisk all of this stuff together and taste test. Some people like it runnier, others like it thicker. It’s best to let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour or so to let the flavors meld together. Authentic Coleslaw • 2 16-oz. bags of shredded coleslaw mix or shredded cabbage • 1½ cup of apple cider vinegar • 1 cup of white sugar • 1½ tbs celery seed • ⅛ cup of vegetable oil Over medium heat, bring the vinegar and sugar to a slow boil. Stir until the sugar dissolves entirely. Turn off heat and add the celery seed and oil. Whisk well and then pour over the coleslaw mix. Cover and place in the fridge for at least a couple of hours. Even better if allowed to sit in the fridge overnight. Now it’s time to assemble the sandwich. Pile on the pulled pork, top with the white Alabama sauce and finish with a healthy helping of coleslaw on top. It’s messy and delicious! Enjoy!