Add This Ingredient to Your Summer Coleslaw Recipe to Turn Everybody Into Fans

By Alexandria Brooks
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those who love coleslaw, a summer BBQ spread just isn’t complete without it. And for those who don’t, we think this simple cooking hack may just make you change your mind. Simply adding some buttermilk to the recipe will create a slaw that’s creamier, tangier, and may even turn skeptics of the side dish into newfound fans!

FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
