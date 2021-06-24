Alabama football lands Florida athlete Amari Niblack, eighth commit in class of 2022
Alabama football has added another big pass-catcher to its 2022 recruiting class. Amari Niblack, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound Clearwater, Florida athlete, announced he has committed to Alabama on Facebook Thursday afternoon. He is Nick Saban and Alabama's eighth commit. Niblack's only other SEC offers were Georgia, LSU and Florida. He held offers from 16 other programs, including six Group of 5 schools.www.tuscaloosanews.com
