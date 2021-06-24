Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama football lands Florida athlete Amari Niblack, eighth commit in class of 2022

Tuscaloosa News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football has added another big pass-catcher to its 2022 recruiting class. Amari Niblack, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound Clearwater, Florida athlete, announced he has committed to Alabama on Facebook Thursday afternoon. He is Nick Saban and Alabama's eighth commit. Niblack's only other SEC offers were Georgia, LSU and Florida. He held offers from 16 other programs, including six Group of 5 schools.

www.tuscaloosanews.com

