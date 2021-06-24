Frosties: Serving up sweet treats on Roanoke Island

Frosties Downtown Manteo celebrated its grand opening in mid-May with soft serve ice cream, shakes and shaved ice in their 106 Sir Walter Raleigh Street location. Husband and wife team Damian and Stewart Weaver have owned Frosties Rail Stop in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2019. While vacationing in the Outer Banks last year, they noticed that there was something that might make a good addition to the area: “We thought maybe there was a need for a really high-quality soft serve here,” said Stewart.