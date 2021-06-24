Fishermen providing local seafood to Maine students

Maine students have been able to eat and cook locally caught seafood because of Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s (MCFA) program, Fishermen Feedings Mainers. MCFA, a nonprofit whose mission is to restore the fisheries in the GOM and sustain Maine's fishing communities for future generations, started the Fishermen Feeding Mainers during the pandemic when fishermen were having a hard time finding markets for their catch. Many Mainers were also struggling to provide enough food for their families. These two needs sparked an idea to purchase seafood from Maine’s small-boat fishermen and donate it to those facing food insecurity.