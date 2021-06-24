Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Fishermen providing local seafood to Maine students

By Susan Olcott, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association
boothbayregister.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine students have been able to eat and cook locally caught seafood because of Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s (MCFA) program, Fishermen Feedings Mainers. MCFA, a nonprofit whose mission is to restore the fisheries in the GOM and sustain Maine's fishing communities for future generations, started the Fishermen Feeding Mainers during the pandemic when fishermen were having a hard time finding markets for their catch. Many Mainers were also struggling to provide enough food for their families. These two needs sparked an idea to purchase seafood from Maine’s small-boat fishermen and donate it to those facing food insecurity.

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#White Fish#Gom#Fishermen Feeding Mainers#F V Gracelyn Jane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Seafood
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy