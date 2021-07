CANTON, Ohio – The Hall of Fame Village on the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will host an esports complex set to open in 2022. Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Co. - the resort, entertainment and media company – is partnering with Esports Entertainment Group. The esports and online gambling company will become the official esports provider for the village and will operate a Helix eSports entertainment center. It’s billed as a “dynamic interactive esports complex” in addition to Topgolf Swing Suites and Don Shula’s restaurant.