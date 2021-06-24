CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Internal Code Repo Used By New York State's IT Office Was Exposed Online

By Posted by msmash
 2021-06-24

This, ever so much this. There is no reason -- other than amateurish coding practices -- to store passwords or keys in source code. There are plenty of good (and even free) tools for this. It's not that hard. Back when I was still working in IT (devops, toward...

WZOZ 103.1

New York State’s Paid Family Leave Expands To Include Siblings

Siblings will now be covered under New York state’s Paid Family Leave Act. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Monday that expands the state’s Family Leave. Under the current law, employees cannot take leave to care for a sibling with a serious health condition. Taking care of your family...
Newsday

State commission takes key step toward authorizing online sports betting in New York

ALBANY — The state Gaming Commission on Monday took a key step that is expected to pave the way for online gambling on New Yorkers’ smartphones in time for the Super Bowl. The commission approved licenses for FanDuel; DraftKings; Bally’s Interactive; Rush Street Interactive; Caesars Sports Book; BetMGM; Wynn Interactive; Resorts World; and PointsBet to operate online sports betting in the lucrative New York market.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to impose higher fines for chronic code violations

New York will impose higher fines for property owners who repeatedly violate building codes and have left them unaddressed under a new law approved this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure is meant to address properties that have fallen into violation and owners have not addressed the problems following...
Crain's New York Business

New York companies expect to use less office space and employ fewer people, study finds

One-third of New York employers expect to rent less office space in the next five years, the Partnership for New York City says. The business group’s latest survey of the city’s largest companies showed that although students returned to school in September, not many parents went back to the office. Only 28% of Manhattan office workers are in the office on an average weekday, the business group said, compared with 23% in August.
theknightnews.com

New York State Must Recognize Eid: A CUNY Student’s Vision

Queens resident Tanbir Chowdhury (20) is leading student activism in his efforts to have Eid recognized as official New York state holidays. The two Eid days (Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha) are the most important religious holidays for Muslims across the world. Non-Muslims might have heard of the month of Ramadan during which Muslims partake in a religious fast. Eid al-Fitr is the holiday that marks the end of the month-long fasting during Ramadan. Eid al-Adha is the latter of the two holidays in the Islamic calendar celebrated about two months after Eid al-Fitr. Although the United States Census doesn’t include questions about religious affiliations, Pew Research Center estimates that there were about 3.45 million Muslims living in the United States (U.S.) in 2017, and that Muslims made up about 1.1% of the total U.S. population. Furthermore, Muslim New Yorkers constitute approximately 3 percent of the City’s population, or 270,000, according to the Museum of the City of New York website.
Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
Insurance Journal

New Jersey AG’s Office Can’t Use County’s Insurance to Cover Tort Judgment

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office can’t rely on a county’s insurance to cover judgment against a public entity facing tort claims, New Jersey’s Appellate Division has ruled. This comes after an Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) detective was driving a county vehicle and rear-ended a van carrying passengers in...
News 12

International travelers return to New York’s airports

The U.S. travel border opens today for vaccinated international travelers from more than 30 countries for the first time in 19 months. Travelers will be required to have both shots of their vaccination as well as a recent negative COVID-19 test. There are exceptions for those under 18 and those coming from countries that have low supplies of vaccines. Any vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted.
