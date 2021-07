Few artists in music have been able to successfully reinvent themselves from one genre to the next, but Darius Rucker has place on that exclusive list of artists. After a successful career in the 1990s as the lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish, Rucker embarked on a solo career in country music and audiences welcomed him with open arms. For 13 years, Rucker has been releasing hits to country radio, and here are 10+ of his best singles so far.