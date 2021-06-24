Cancel
Olympia, WA

Meet SPSCC’s 2021 Outstanding Student Award Recipients

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) announced last Friday the two recipients of the college’s 2021 Outstanding Student Award, Jayde Grams and Gal Keren-Aviram. Jayde and Gal were selected for their outstanding achievements and contributions to SPSCC in the areas of academics, performance, and service to the college or the community, as well as their overall personal growth and development throughout their time at SPSCC.

