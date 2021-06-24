Meet SPSCC’s 2021 Outstanding Student Award Recipients

South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) announced last Friday the two recipients of the college’s 2021 Outstanding Student Award, Jayde Grams and Gal Keren-Aviram. Jayde and Gal were selected for their outstanding achievements and contributions to SPSCC in the areas of academics, performance, and service to the college or the community, as well as their overall personal growth and development throughout their time at SPSCC.