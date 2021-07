The GOAT restaurant and bar has won the latest round in its legal fight with Carmel, but the victory might prove to be short-lived. Hamilton County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Brown issued an order Monday that requires the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals to toss out its April 26 vote to deny the bar a special-use variance that would allowed it to stay open. At that meeting, the board spoke about patrons’ inappropriate behavior and ultimately denied The GOAT’s request to continue operating the business on a residentially zoned property.