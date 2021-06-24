Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BuzzFeed Going Public Via SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know

By Chris Katje
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Digital content and commerce company BuzzFeed is going public in a SPAC deal bringing a portfolio of brands aimed at millennials and Gen Z to the market. The SPAC Deal: BuzzFeed is merging with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ENFA) in a deal valuing the company at $1.5 billion.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
56K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Advertising#Entertainment#Digital#Enfa#Complex Networks#Buzzfeed Inc#Bzfd#Buzzfeed News#Nifty#Playfull#Lgf#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessInsurance Journal

Insurance Marketplace Policygenius in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC

Policygenius Inc., an online insurance marketplace, is in talks to go public through a merger with the blank-check company PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A valuation for the transaction hasn’t yet been finalized, one of the people said, and it’s possible talks...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Altus Power to go public through $1.6 billion merger deal with SPAC CBRE Acquisition

Altus Power Inc., the Connecticut-based clean electrification ecosystem company, is going public through a merger announced Tuesday with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. , a deal that values the combined company at $1.58 billion. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, is expected to generate $678 million of gross proceeds. The combined company, named Altus Power, is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AMPS." "We are very excited about the opportunity to supply real estate investors and occupiers - many of whom will come to us through our relationship with CBRE -- with clean energy savings and sustainability benefits using a data-driven approach to design and build onsite solar generation facilities, energy storage, and EV-charging for vehicles and fleets - while preparing for a networked future that will have these systems work in tandem and across multiple buildings to produce value for commercial, industrial, municipal and community solar customers," said Altus Chief Executive Lars Norell. CBRE shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, have slipped 1.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.9%.
Businessmining.com

EV battery maker SES agrees to go public via Ivanhoe SPAC

Battery maker SES Holdings Pte has agreed to go public by merging with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal that will value the combined company at about $3.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The combined company will get as much as $476 million in gross proceeds,...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. is in talks to purchase analytics software developer SAS Institute Inc., people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. The deal would value SAS at $15 billion to $20 billion. Broadcom has a market value of nearly $200 billion.
Businessmediapost.com

Mediaocean Acquiring Flashtalking, Preps For IPO

Mediaocean, one of the major media-buying processing system providers used by Madison Avenue, has agreed to acquire Flashtalking, an innovative independent digital ad server provider. Terms of the deal, announced this morning, were not disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal reported private equity-backed Mediaocean will pay $500 million for Flashtalking,...
StocksBenzinga

Why Welbilt Shares Fell Today

Shares of Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) are trading lower after Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) announced it will not increase its offer for a potential acquisition of the company. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, Welbilt will be required to pay a termination fee of $110 million to Middleby following the expiration of the five-day match period.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Aspen Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share were down 200.00% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.05). Revenue of $19,100,000 higher by 35.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,510,000.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Should Investors Consider Buying Airbnb Or Expedia Stock?

Lido Advisors' Gina Sanchez and tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd Gordon discussed whether Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) or Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) is the better buy at current levels Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Airbnb Vs. Expedia: The trade for the first half of the year was "growth at a reasonable price" and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stablecoin Firm Circle To Go Public Via $4.5 Billion SPAC Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boston-based fintech Circle announced it is going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CND), in a business deal that will value Circle at $4.5 billion.
StocksInvestorPlace

LCAP Stock: What to Know About Lionheart Acquisition and the MSP Recovery SPAC Merger

Another week, another record-setting SPAC merger, as Lionheart Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LCAP) and MSP Recovery announced a deal that will bring the Medicare specialty firm public. The combined company is expected to have a value of $32.6 billion. LCAP stock popped nearly 9% in Monday’s pre-market, before falling back to near 1.1% by 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CVC buys $470 mln worth stake in media firm Aleph Holding

July 12 (Reuters) - Aleph Holding said on Monday private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million, valuing the digital media company at around $2 billion. Aleph, founded in 2005 as IMS Internet Media Service by Chief Executive Officer Gastón Taratuta with only $5,000 as capital,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bullish To Go Public With $9 Billion SPAC Merger

Bullish announces a public listing ahead of launching its product. Bullish plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange through a business merger with Far Peak Acquisition. The merger values the exchange at $9 billion. It's expected to take place by the end of 2021. Block.one has raised $300...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Cayman Islands registered Thiel-backed crypto firm Bullish to go public via $9bn SPAC

On Friday, the Bullish Group, a new blockchain-based cryptocurrency company backed by a number of billionaires including Peter Thiel, Richard Li alongside Christian Angermayer among others and registered in Caymans Island, a British overseas territory, had unfolded that the crypto company had agreed to go public through a merger deal with a blank check firm or SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) Far Peak Acquisition, which in effect would value the merged entity at roughly $9 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bullish to Go Public Via Merger with Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC)

Bullish, a technology company focused on developing financial services for the digital assets sector, announced it intends to go public ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy