Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. No matter how late Congress is in enacting the federal budget each year, one thing never changes: The fiscal year ends Sept. 30. That means the federal fourth quarter and the use-it-or-lose-it spending boost are on. For annual advice on how to deal, federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.