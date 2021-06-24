Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

College won’t revoke Trump adviser Flynn’s honorary degree

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island decided not to revoke an honorary degree bestowed upon Michael Flynn, an alumnus who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser and who has remained an ardent supporter of the former president since his election loss.

URI President David Dooley will not forward a recommendation to the Board of Trustees regarding Flynn’s honorary degree, a school spokesperson told The Providence Journal.

Dooley had asked the school’s honorary degree committee to discuss Flynn’s honor, bestowed in 2014. The committee sent a recommendation to Dooley for his consideration. That recommendation will not be made public, school spokesperson Linda Acciardo told the newspaper.

“The Board supports the president’s decision and no action will be taken at this time,” Acciardo said in a statement. “He is not forwarding a recommendation to the trustees. The degree stands.”

The university expressed disappointment in Flynn after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017.

At the time, URI said the Rhode Island native and a retired Army lieutenant general’s actions did not reflect the university’s values or its “expectations of people in public service.”

Flynn was pardoned by Trump last year. He served as Trump’s national security adviser in the early weeks of 2017 before resigning following reports he misled Trump officials about his contacts with Russia.

Flynn grew up in Middletown, Rhode Island and graduated from URI in 1981, where he was a member of the school’s Army ROTC program.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

505K+
Followers
274K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honorary Degree#Ap#The Board Of Trustees#The Providence Journal#Fbi#Army Rotc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump lawyers face tough questions over ridiculous election suit

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's 2020 defeat, his allied lawyers filed all kinds of strange lawsuits, including one in Michigan that peddled a variety of absurdities. A judge concluded in December that the case was based on nothing but "speculation and conjecture," at which point the far-right litigants voluntarily agreed to withdraw the suit.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
POTUSNBC News

Banker convicted of bribery for plot to land Trump administration job

A former Chicago bank executive was convicted Tuesday in a scheme to arrange $16 million in loans for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in exchange for a high-level position in the Trump administration. Stephen Calk, the former CEO of The Federal Savings Bank, was found guilty of financial institution...
POTUSWashington Post

The thin gruel of Trump’s latest voter-fraud revelation

This post has been updated with Barr’s new comment. It has been eight months since Trump lawyer Sidney Powell promised to unleash the “Kraken” — i.e. incontrovertible evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. It still hasn’t arrived, nor has anything even close to it. Powell, who is facing a lawsuit from a voting-machine company, has effectively suggested in court that she was just saying stuff. Now, she and other lawyers involved face potential sanction for their sloppy advocacy.
Manhattan, NYWashington Times

Manhattan DA won’t charge Trump, former president’s lawyer says

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Monday that the Manhattan district attorney does not plan to charge Mr. Trump in the first indictment expected this week and will not indict the Trump Organization on charges related to allegations of hush-money payments and manipulation of real estate values. Ronald...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

Russia, China, Iran Warn U.S. Must Not Intervene in Cuba

Russia, China and Iran have warned the United States that it must not intervene in Cuba after the island was rocked by major protests for which U.S. President Joe Biden cast his support. As Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez railed against "the increased aggression of the U.S. government" during lengthy...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Hill

Why Trump (probably) won't be indicted

Will Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. indict former President Trump as part of a broader investigation into Trump’s finances? The smart money says no. Unless something new emerges, despite all the speculation, there’s no bank fraud, no insurance fraud and no money laundering. At Vance’s office, the mountain labored...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump’s final days in office were even worse than we thought

CNN — Donald Trump’s final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy