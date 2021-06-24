New Jellystone Trailer Brings Together The Hanna-Barbera Shared Universe
Whether you watched Hanna-Barbera cartoons when they originally aired on NBC in the 1960s or watched them ad nauseam on Boomerang whenever you were home sick from school, the cavalcade of cartoons has left an indelible mark on pop culture. From Yogi Bear to Snagglepuss, the animation studio created one noteworthy character after the next with iconic designs anyone could identify. As such, it perhaps should come as no surprise these fixtures of your childhood Saturday morning will return in a brand new series set to debut exclusively on HBO Max.www.looper.com
