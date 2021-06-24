Cancel
Grays Harbor County, WA

Driver Accused of Striking Bicyclist in Grays Harbor County, Troopers Say

By Martín Bilbao / The Olympian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Troopers are asking the public to help locate a driver who allegedly struck and injured a bicyclist near Ocean City in Grays Harbor County on Monday. The collision occurred as a 31-year-old Seattle man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of state Route 109 near Burrows Road during the evening, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. A car struck the bicyclist, causing him to separate from the bicycle and land in a ditch, per the release.

