Driver Accused of Striking Bicyclist in Grays Harbor County, Troopers Say

State Troopers are asking the public to help locate a driver who allegedly struck and injured a bicyclist near Ocean City in Grays Harbor County on Monday. The collision occurred as a 31-year-old Seattle man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of state Route 109 near Burrows Road during the evening, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. A car struck the bicyclist, causing him to separate from the bicycle and land in a ditch, per the release.