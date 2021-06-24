Thurston County Initiates Countywide Fire Safety Burn Ban
The Thurston County Fire Marshal, in consultation with the County Manager, Board of County Commissioners, Thurston County Director of Emergency Services, Department of Natural Resources, and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency (ORCAA), determined current weather conditions within the county have met the fire danger level necessary to enact restrictions on outdoor burning to all lands regulated by Thurston County.www.thurstontalk.com
