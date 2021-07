July 2021 has arrived, and at the start of the month in Pokémon Go, we saw a full day where Bidoof was in every category of the raid. That might have confused a lot of players, but it was a celebration of Bidoof day. It only lasted for a single day, and now, players have the opportunity to capture a variety of unique raid bosses that are appearing in all levels of the raids. For July 2021, the first part of the month will see Deoxys Defense Forme returning to five-star raids until July 16, and then Mewtwo will appear, with the chance for players to capture its shiny form. At the end of the month, another unannounced legendary Pokémon will be appearing to close out July.