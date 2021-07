HBO Max's upcoming Love and Death has found its fourth lead in American Horror Story star Lily Rabe, starring opposite Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit in the true-crime limited series based on the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery's murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Written by David E. Kelley (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death In Silicon Prairie," Part I & II), all detailing the backstory of a case that caught serious national attention at the time.