Sloan, Baker-backed SPAC files for up to $2 bln U.S. IPO

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company backed by investors Harry Sloan and Eli Baker, filed for an initial public offering of up to $2 billion on Thursday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

