Sloan, Baker-backed SPAC files for up to $2 bln U.S. IPO

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. MobiKwik has announced on Tuesday to have filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in connection with its initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The IPO offer size is up to INR 19,000 million, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares of up to INR 15,000 million and an offer for sale of equity shares by certain of our shareholders of up to INR 4,000 million. The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares of up to INR 4,000 million.
