Sloan, Baker-backed SPAC files for up to $2 bln U.S. IPO

Paycor HCM has set terms of its initial public offering, as the Ohio-based human capital management software company looks to raise $388.5 million. The company disclosed Monday that it will offer 18.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $18 and $21 a share. With about 171.3 million shares outstanding expected the expected IPO pricing could value Paycor at up to $3.60 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PYCR." There are 14 underwriters of the IPO, led by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. The company recorded a net loss of $90.2 million on revenue of $327.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, after a loss of $88.5 million on revenue of $201.9 million for fiscal 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has edged up 0.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.9.%.