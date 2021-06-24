Amber list 10-day holiday quarantine will be scrapped for double-jabbed Brits

Double-jabbed Brits will be allowed to travel to amber list countries "later in the summer" without having to quarantine for ten days on their return, the government has announced.

In a string of reforms, the government will drop its official advice to people not to travel to the amber list - which includes the vast majority of holiday destinations, like France and Spain.

Fully-vaccinated amber list holidaymakers will also only have to take two gold-standard Covid tests - not three - when they return to the UK.

And officials will explore options to let the children of vaccinated travellers avoid self-isolation, even if they've not had the jab themselves, by taking daily rapid tests.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the news tonight - but crucially, he did not set a date for when the rules will change.

A host of countries were also added to the green 'safe for travel' list, including Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands, including Barbados.

Mr Shapps said: "Thanks to our successful vaccination programme, our intention is that later in the summer UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries.

"We’ll set out further details next month."

The news will be seen as a huge boost for the travel industry - and comes as millions hope for some summer sun abroad.

The Department for Transport suggested quarantine rules would change in steps.

It said: “In recognition of our successful domestic vaccination programme, and as part of the Global Travel Taskforce’s checkpoint review, our intention is that later in the summer, arrivals who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine when travelling from amber list countries.

“We expect this to occur in phases, starting with UK residents.

"They will still be required to take a pre-departure test and a test on Day 2, and any positive results will be sequenced to continue to manage the risk of importing variants."

Currently, people returning from the amber list must take a pre-departure test, a Day 2 test and a test on Day 8 after their return.

At the same time, the current guidance that people should not travel to amber list countries (though it is not illegal), will be ditched.

The government will also take advice on whether children who travel with vaccinated parents can stay out of quarantine, as long as they are tested regularly. This will happen once a decision has been made on whether to jab under-18s.

But the Department for Transport warned the rules have NOT yet changed.

It added: “Further detail will be set out next month including the rules which will apply to children and those unable to be vaccinated, how we will operationalise this approach at the border, and the dates on which these changes will come into effect.

"Until these measures are introduced, all passengers, whether vaccinated or not, must continue to abide by quarantine rules for returning to the UK from an amber list country, and it is recommended that people should not travel to amber list countries at the moment.

"Individuals who fail to comply with their legal duty to quarantine at home following international travel can be fined £1,000, increasing to up to £10,000 for repeat offences."

Boris Johnson had hinted the move was on the cards.

The Prime Minister told reporters: "I think the real opportunity we all have now is to open travel through the double jab.

"We’ve got more than 60% of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83% have had one jab, we’re really getting through it now. The crucial thing is come forward and get your second jab."

But he added he has not yet made holiday plans himself - saying "my plans at this stage are at the unformed stage, I’m afraid." He added: "I'm certainly not ruling it in or ruling it out."

Travel changes from 4am on Wednesday 30 June

All the countries being added to the green list

Malta

All the countries being added to the green watchlist (green, but at risk of turning amber)

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza)

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

All the countries being added to red list