Emmerdale fans compare flashback scenes to Dynasty as Kim gets revenge on Jamie

By Kirsty McCormack
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Emmerdale fans were in hysterics on Thursday evening as the latest episode of the ITV show featured cheesy flashback scenes.

As Kim Tate's epic plan to trick her son Jamie into thinking she was dead was explained, a series of throwback scenes were aired.

The first revealed just how Kim came to find out that it was Jamie who has been drugging her for weeks and weeks.

During a chat with Paddy in the Dales, he mentioned Jamie using medication on Kim's horse - and the penny suddenly dropped.

Another flashback scene showed Kim hatching her plan with Will Taylor as he persuaded him to help her convince Jamie that she dropped dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEjae_0aeKSVpG00
Emmerdale fans were in hysterics on Thursday evening as the latest episode of the ITV show featured cheesy flashback scenes

Many soap fans watching at home were loving the dramatic flashbacks and took to Twitter to comment.

"loving the flashback #Emmerdale," one person wrote, while another tweeted: "I like the flashbacks #Emmerdale."

A third commented: "It’s like an episode of Miss Marple #emmerdale," while a fourth claimed: "This is like something from Dynasty #emmerdale."

A fifth added: "flashback scenario! what is this, agatha f**kin christie? #emmerdale," and another said: "This is all very Cluedo isn’t it??! #emmerdale."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNTMC_0aeKSVpG00
Kim got revenge on her son Jamie by making him think that she had poisoned him (Image: ITV)

Jamie was absolutely stunned when his mother strolled back into Home Farm and revealed she was still alive.

As she told him: "I believe in an eye for an eye," fans feared that she has actually turned the tables and drugged him.

"Oooh, she’s drugged the whiskey. I wonder what she used? #Emmerdale," one wrote.

Another said: "Omg Kim's drugged Jamie S**T!!!!!!!! #Emmerdale," while a third added: "Well done Kim 2 can really play that game and you've just proved that. Well done for playing Jamie at his own game. Kim is such a legend #Emmerdale."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhEuU_0aeKSVpG00

However, Kim had just tricked Jamie into thinking she had poisoned him and just wanted to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Thursday's second instalment of the ITV soap ended with Dawn Taylor confronting both Jamie and Kim, as Kim told her son to pack his things and get out of Home Farm.

