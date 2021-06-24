Cancel
The Upshaws Renewed for Season 2

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upshaws is sticking around for more family hijinks. Netflix announced on Thursday that the sitcom about a working-class Black family has been renewed for Season 2. The new season will feature 16 episodes — an increase over Season 1’s 10-episode count. “We are so excited we get to bring...

tvline.com

