FASNY Offers Fire Safety Tips To Keep Friends, Family Safe During July 4th Celebrations

ALBANY, NY – The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) offers some key safety tips for your friends and family to follow this Fourth of July. “The warmer weather will motivate New Yorkers to break out their grills, BBQs and enjoy Independence Day activities as more people venture outside,” said FASNY President John P. Farrell.?“Home fire safety doesn’t stop at the door, since there are still many fire risks outside the home. We want all residents to stay safe as they celebrate this Fourth of July. We also remind everyone to continue to follow applicable social distancing rules to keep their families and guests, safe.”