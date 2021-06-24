Recipe: Quick and Easy Cheese Dip

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. There is no better time for tomatoes than summer. A personal favorite is the Cherokee Purple variety, but no matter your favorite, this recipe is super fast to pull together and will wow everyone. Serve with some pieces of sliced baguette, and let summer’s bounty be the star of the show. All you need to do to make this recipe is slice at least half a tomato per person served. So, for 15 people, you’ll want to have at least seven to eight medium-sized tomatoes on hand. Of course, if you have multiple appetizers, you could go down to a ratio of three people per medium-sized tomato.