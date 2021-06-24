Cancel
Politics

These Appellate Judges Challenged DiFiore. Will Cuomo Give Them Their Spots Back?

By Ryan Tarinelli
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of older midlevel appellate judges last year publicly challenged New York’s top judge by filing a lawsuit in a last-resort bid to keep their jobs. What followed was a bitter months-long controversy over whether Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and other high-level judicial officials should have forced out the appellate judges, and a slate of other jurists, while facing a budget cut from the state.

