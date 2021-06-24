These Appellate Judges Challenged DiFiore. Will Cuomo Give Them Their Spots Back?
A group of older midlevel appellate judges last year publicly challenged New York’s top judge by filing a lawsuit in a last-resort bid to keep their jobs. What followed was a bitter months-long controversy over whether Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and other high-level judicial officials should have forced out the appellate judges, and a slate of other jurists, while facing a budget cut from the state.www.law.com
Comments / 0