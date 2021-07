[AZ Central] Diamondbacks crushed by Dodgers in record-setting loss - A night after stopping a nine-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium, the Diamondbacks started a new one on Saturday — and then some. In getting demolished, 22-1, by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks tied or established a slew of franchise records, all of them embarrassing. The 22 runs were the most allowed in a game in club history, eclipsing by one the previous high (21, set Oct. 2, 2015, vs. Astros). The 21-run differential marked the most lopsided loss ever, three more than the old record (18, set Sept. 2, 2002, vs. Dodgers). And the eight homers allowed tied a club record set once before — also at Dodger Stadium (on March 28, 2019).