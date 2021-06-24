Had Your Fill Of Chick-fil-A? Not In Camden County
Chick-fil-A plans to open a new chicken joint in South Jersey next week, the chain announced.
The fast-food chain will open the new restaurant at 301 White Horse Pike in Barrington, Camden County, on Tuesday.
Last week, the popular fast-food chicken chain announced it was opening a new Chick-fil-A along Route 1 in Lawrenceville, Mercer County.
The date for that opening had not been announced.
New Jersey already has 50 Chick-fil-A restaurants.
Last summer, the chain opened several new chicken joints in Middlesex County.
