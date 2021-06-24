Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, NJ

Had Your Fill Of Chick-fil-A? Not In Camden County

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSsaI_0aeKR1iA00
Grilled spicy chicken deluxe sandwich from Chick-fil-A Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A plans to open a new chicken joint in South Jersey next week, the chain announced.

The fast-food chain will open the new restaurant at 301 White Horse Pike in Barrington, Camden County, on Tuesday.

Last week, the popular fast-food chicken chain announced it was opening a new Chick-fil-A along Route 1 in Lawrenceville, Mercer County.

The date for that opening had not been announced.

New Jersey already has 50 Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Last summer, the chain opened several new chicken joints in Middlesex County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Mercer County, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Lawrenceville, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Mercer County, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Government
Mercer County, NJ
Lifestyle
Camden County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Barrington, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Horse#South Jersey#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Voice

Trailer In Washington Township Gives Way Under Weight Of Scrap

A tractor-trailer hauling what authorities called "some type of scrap metal" buckled in half Tuesday morning in Washington Township. The trailer, towed by a tractor from Teplitz Metal Processing in Nanuet, split on Pascack Road near Bethany Church shortly before 9 a.m., Police Chief Richard Skinner said. An investigation will...
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? 35-Year-Old Central Jersey Man Missing

A 35-year-old man from Middlesex County has gone missing and police seek the public's help finding him, authorities said. John Michael Musial disappeared nearly three months ago in New Brunswick, according to Highland Park police. Musial was last seen on George Street in New Brunswick on or about May 1,...
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Mahwah Killer Worked With Victim At Local Gas Station

UPDATE: A trio of New York City police officers helped capture a 23-year-old Mahwah man who authorities said fled after shooting his roommate dead Monday night. Milan Ghimire was nabbed in the Bronx by members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit after killing 56-year-old Phu Tsewang, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.
Colorado StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Colorado Arrested In Cumberland County

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Cumberland County for a warrant in Colorado, according to Pennsylvania State police. Christopher Melojevic currently resides in Enola, was arrested on a warrant for crime in Colorado on Friday. Melojevic was driving south on Interstate 81 in Penn Township when he was stopped...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Voice

Duchess Cookies Opens New Long Island Location

A cookie shop chain known for its colorful and unique menu has opened a new location on Long Island. Duchess Cookies had its grand opening for its Islip location on Saturday, July 10. The shop is located at 488 Main Street. The chain has four other locations on Long Island...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

NY Lawmakers Oppose Decision To Open Chick-fil-A Restaurants At State Rest Stops

Several New York legislators are speaking out in opposition as Chick-fil-A prepares to open restaurants at state highway rest stops. Construction is set to begin on the project to develop 27 service areas on the thruway on Thursday, July 29. The project plans to expand the food and drink options at rest stops to include a number of well-known restaurant chains. The project was announced earlier this month.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Search For Bucks Woman Who Went Missing After Visit To Philadelphia

Police in Bucks County are searching for a woman who they say went missing after a visit to Philadelphia over the weekend. Cassandra "Casey" Johnston, 26, was last seen in the area of 12th Street and Vine Street in Philadelphia around 5:30 p.m. on July 10 wearing the same depicted clothing as in the image and driving a silver 2016 Ford Focus sedan with the PA license plate: KSA8807, Lower Southampton police said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Baby Falls From Window In Montgomery County

A baby fell from a second story window in Montgomery County Monday evening, according to Emergency Dispatch Services. EMS arrived at Chestnut Street & Maple Avenue in Hatfield around 6:30 p.m. to find the child conscious, emergency dispatchers said. Initial and unconfirmed reports say a medevac was initially called to...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Grand Jurors Indict 14 In Shooting Of NJ State Trooper

Fourteen people were indicted Monday in connection with the shooting of a New Jersey State Police detective who was investigating a trailer park home invasion. Attempted murder and aggravated assault charges were returned by a state grand jury in Trenton against Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings 22, Kareen “Kai” Warner, 20, and ex-con Tremaine Hadden, 28, all of Bridgeton, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Comments / 2

Community Policy