Sharks Need More Depth Down the Middle

By C.G. Jones
The Hockey Writers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks have their work cut out for them this offseason—especially to find a third-line center who can consistently contribute offensively. The Sharks have captain Logan Couture and alternate captain Tomas Hertl filling that role on the top two lines, but that’s it. Couture has had a difficult time staying healthy, and Hertl cannot do everything on his own. It is imperative that management addresses this issue before next season.

