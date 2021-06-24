Truck Tire Explosion ‘Sends Rubber Flying’ Into Fire Engine As Crews Douse Route 287 Blaze

The back tire of a smoldering truck exploded and hit the responding fire crew’s vehicle on Route 287, authorities said. Photo Credit: Riverdale Fire Dept., New Jersey via Facebook

The Riverdale Fire Department’s incident commander had just arrived at the scene of the blaze in the northbound lanes between Route 23 and the Hamburg Turnpike when one of the smoldering truck’s back tires exploded and “[sent] rubber flying into the side of his vehicle” just after 4:05 p.m. Sunday, the department confirmed on Facebook Thursday.

The driver and other on-scene officers were uninjured, as they were not in the “hazard area,” the department said.

The truck fire was quickly placed under control and everyone had safely cleared the highway, authorities said.

“Remember when you see flashing lights move over and keep responders safe,” the department said.

