Driver Dead, Toddler Hurt In Essex County Crash

North Munn Avenue near the William Street intersection. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A driver was killed and a toddler injured in an Essex County crash early Thursday.

The male driver lost control on North Munn Avenue near the William Street intersection and struck a parked car then overturned around 5:10 a.m. in East Orange, police said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

A 2-year-old boy in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.