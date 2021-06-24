Cancel
Essex County, NJ

Driver Dead, Toddler Hurt In Essex County Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
North Munn Avenue near the William Street intersection. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A driver was killed and a toddler injured in an Essex County crash early Thursday.

The male driver lost control on North Munn Avenue near the William Street intersection and struck a parked car then overturned around 5:10 a.m. in East Orange, police said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

A 2-year-old boy in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Comments / 2

