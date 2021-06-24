The Truth About Proffee

Cobbler, which is essentially a pie with a buttery cakey crust on the bottom (as opposed to the typical flakey shortening-based pie crust on top and bottom), dates back to America's colonial days, when British settlers longed for the puddings of their native land but had to settle for whatever they could improvise with in the new world, according to Johnny Shepherd, an alumnus of "The Great British Bake Off" (via Amazon), who wrote about it in his book "Puddings: Over 100 Classic Puddings" (via Google Books). By 2013, peach cobbler had been designated "the official cobbler of Texas" (via Texas State Library). But that came as no surprise to recipe developer Kit Hondrum, for whom this Texas-style peach cobbler recipe is an "old family recipe."