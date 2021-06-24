Cancel
‘The Good Fight’: Nyambi Nyambi Says Jay’s ‘Trying to Find Himself’ After the Season 5 Premiere

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Sea Coast Echo
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Good Fight Season 5 premiere, “Previously On…”]. The Good Fight tackles things we’ve dealt with in the past year in its Season 5 premiere, including COVID-19, George Floyd, and the election, and writes out two major characters, Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo). Investigator Jay Dipersia (Nyambi Nyambi) gets hit hard from all sides, ending up hospitalized with COVID and having to say goodbye to two important people in his life.

Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Good Fight Season 5 Episode 2

Diane and Marissa represent a client who's being sued for teaching socialism to her students during the pandemic. The case is being tried in a court behind a copy shop that has no jurisdiction or power and overseen by a fake judge, Hal Wackner. Marissa thrives in the courtroom, but...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Succession Season 3 will premiere this fall, HBO boss says

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told reporters this morning that Succession will return this fall after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. Here's the official description for Season 3: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”
TV Serieshomenewshere.com

New ‘Good Fight’ Star Charmaine Bingwa Says Carmen’s ‘Not Afraid to Bend the Rules’

True, Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo both departed from The Good Fight and will pursue other TV projects, including the latter’s Amazon series The Beast Must Die. But the Paramount+ legal dramedy didn’t rest and luckily snared two more top stars to play new characters for its fifth season. Mandy Patinkin joined the cast as Judge Hal Wackner, who’s not a real jurist, but holds entertaining “trials” akin to TV’s longstanding People’s Court in a space behind a copy shop. The other newbie: a first-year associate lawyer named Carmen Moyo, played by award-winning Australian stage and film actress Charmaine Bingwa.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What time does Trying Season 2, Episode 8 premiere?

Tomorrow Trying Season 2 finale drops on Apple TV+ and there are a few big questions that need to be answered. When we last saw Jason and Nikki, they were running around attempting to appease Scott and Karen during their subsequent bachelor/bachelorette parties. By the end of the episode, it...
TV & Videosswiowanewssource.com

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Family Game Fight!’ to Premiere After the Tokyo Olympics

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are heading up Family Game Fight!, a new NBC reality game show series debuting on Sunday, August 8, after the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony. The pair will face off against each other as they are “adopted” into a family of four in a battle for $100,000. The teams will test brains, brawn and family bonds in a series of fun-filled and larder-than-life games in an attempt to win the big cash prize.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Season 9: Another Major Character Return Reportedly Confirmed

Dexter Season 9 might be getting one more familiar face, as the return of another major character has reportedly been confirmed. Ever since the revival was announced, there has been speculation over whether or not characters aside from the charming fictional serial killer would return, and who they might be. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for Dexter.]
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Amazon’s Good Omens Renewed For Second Season

Amazon’s Good Omens has been blessed with a new season, with lead stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen confirmed to reprise their roles following the success of the fantasy drama’s first season back in 2019. The company has ordered six new episodes for the second season of the show adapted...
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

NCIS' Premiere Date Revealed but Fans Remain Unhappy with Cast Changes

The new season of NCIS is premiering this September, but fans who were excited about the all-new episodes are no longer due to changes in the cast. While fans of the NCIS show, which is entering its 19th season this year, were really looking forward to the show's new season, they are disappointed that some of their favourite cast members will not be returning to the show.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, Photos, and More

The Witcher wrapped Season 2 in the spring of 2021, but we still have several more months to go before we return to The Witcher universe. Netflix is trying to fill the Geralt-sized hole in your heart with WitcherCon, a digital festival full of sneak peeks and reveals to get fans ready for the upcoming season. We now know the premiere date and several other interesting tidbits about Season 2.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 now has a premiere date on Netflix!

The wait was long, but it was worth it! After months of anxiety, Grey’s Anatomy already has a date available on Netflix with its season 17. The 17 chapters can be enjoyed by fans, who had to juggle to avoid spoilers. Review when the launch is, in which countries and how to watch it.
MoviesDeadline

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.
PetsMLive.com

How to Watch ‘America’s Top Dog’ season 2 premiere for free

A new season of America’s Top Dog starts tonight at 8/7c. A&E’s popular pooch production will feature a new team of pups tackling challenges and traversing obstacles—all starting tonight on A&E. You don’t want to miss this two-hour premiere. These canines are sure to dazzle you with their teamwork, agility, intelligence, and of course, cuteness, on tonight’s episode of America’s Top Dog.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Sarah Wayne Callies on her new podcast Aftershock

Tai Freligh chats with Sarah Wayne Callies about her new scripted podcast Aftershock…. Aftershock is a co-production with Nomadic Engine and Salmira Productions. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead, Colony), David Harbour (Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Stranger Things) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Supernatural), Aftershock takes place in the wake of the largest earthquake in US history. Los Angeles lies in ruins, hundreds of thousands of people are dead or unaccounted for, and a mysterious island has risen up in the quake just off the coast of the city. The 10-part series will premiere with two episodes on July 14th, with a new episode going up weekly. Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh chatted with Sarah Wayne Callies about the new podcast, working with such amazing talent, and what the future has in store in terms of projects.

