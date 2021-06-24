Kraken Name Dave Hakstol as First Head Coach
The Seattle Kraken officially have their first head coach in franchise history, and it’s not who most people were expecting. Dave Hakstol joins the NHL’s 32nd team after serving as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2019. He was primarily responsible for running the Maple Leafs’ defensive corps during his time in Toronto, likely signifying Kraken general manager Ron Francis is looking to build a defense-first roster. Let’s take a look at Hakstol’s history as an NHL and NCAA coach and see why Francis went with a curveball hire for Seattle’s first-ever bench boss.thehockeywriters.com
