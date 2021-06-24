Cancel
Kraken Name Dave Hakstol as First Head Coach

By Tom Pepper
The Hockey Writers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken officially have their first head coach in franchise history, and it’s not who most people were expecting. Dave Hakstol joins the NHL’s 32nd team after serving as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2019. He was primarily responsible for running the Maple Leafs’ defensive corps during his time in Toronto, likely signifying Kraken general manager Ron Francis is looking to build a defense-first roster. Let’s take a look at Hakstol’s history as an NHL and NCAA coach and see why Francis went with a curveball hire for Seattle’s first-ever bench boss.

