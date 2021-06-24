FOOSA to give the first public musical performance at Fresno State in over a year

The Fresno Summer Academy Orchestra (FOOSA) is back after a one-year hiatus at. in the Fresno State Concert Hall. Conductor Thomas Loewenheim leads a string orchestra in a program full of passionate works from the early 20th century for the first public music performance at Fresno State since March 2020. The Piano Sextet by Sergei Lyapunov is like listening to a symphonic work by Tchaikovsky or Rachmaninoff, even though the orchestral forces are capacity-limited to 20 string players and piano. Advanced tickets are free, and the community is invited to attend. Seating capacity is limited, and masks are required for performers and the audience.