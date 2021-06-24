Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

FOOSA to give the first public musical performance at Fresno State in over a year

By Benjamin Kirk
fresnostatenews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresno Summer Academy Orchestra (FOOSA) is back after a one-year hiatus at. in the Fresno State Concert Hall. Conductor Thomas Loewenheim leads a string orchestra in a program full of passionate works from the early 20th century for the first public music performance at Fresno State since March 2020. The Piano Sextet by Sergei Lyapunov is like listening to a symphonic work by Tchaikovsky or Rachmaninoff, even though the orchestral forces are capacity-limited to 20 string players and piano. Advanced tickets are free, and the community is invited to attend. Seating capacity is limited, and masks are required for performers and the audience.

www.fresnostatenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Performance#Fresno State#Musical Performance#Foosa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy