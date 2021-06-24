The Blacklist Creator Exits Series After Season 8 Finale

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you’re coming into this piece looking for an answer, we’re more than happy to help out. Let’s begin, though, by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing. We wish we weren’t in the midst of some extended summer hiatus, but that doesn’t change the fact that we are. We’re a week and a half removed from one of the most controversial finales in show history, and we know that there are SO many questions out there. Take, for example, whether or not Elizabeth Keen is really dead.