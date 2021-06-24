Cancel
Yoga

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Guru Shares the Tips She Offered for the Birth of Baby Lili

By Monique Jessen
People
People
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Meghan Markle welcomed her baby daughter into the world earlier this month, she had a familiar voice in the room - her trusted London-based pregnancy guru. Dr. Gowri Motha, the world-renowned childbirth pioneer offered remote support (from more than 5,000 miles away!) via telephone to Meghan during the birth for the birth of the Duchess of Sussex's second child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana, on June 4. The request from the couple came after the well-known holistic obstetrician helped deliver their son Archie at The Portland Hospital two years ago.

