Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Last "cool day", warmer with storms Friday

By Maddie Kirker
WTKR
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will se a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph. The summer-like heat and humidity will return starting tomorrow. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s Friday with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and storms.

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentnbcboston.com

Brighter and Warmer Day, Chance of Scattered Showers

The showers are fewer and further between today, but sunshine is limited. We have a traffic jam in the atmosphere with weather systems moving ever so slowly. A strong high-pressure system near Nova Scotia is resulting in a low level flow from the east once again today. Higher up in the sky there’s a very warm flow with rich moisture from the south west.
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It was nice to see some sunshine today! Most of the night will be calm and dry. We'll have another chance for pop-up showers and storms tomorrow. Here's your full forecast. So far, it's been a warm and sunny day! Some pop-up showers and storms are possible, but the coverage of rain doesn't look as widespread as Monday. We're expecting our typical summer time weather this afternoon.
Environmentyourerie

Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warmer temperatures today as warm front moves farther north and we get more into the warm sector. Scattered showers in the morning. As air gets more unstable in the afternoon, the coverage of the storms will increase, though probably less coverage than yesterday. Some storms may be strong. Cold front will spread another chance of thunderstorms tomorrow.
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Tuesday, July 13 Morning Forecast

High pressure is building in and this will bring us a good deal of sunshine along with somewhat comfy conditions today. As SW winds take back over, temperatures look to rise back into the middle and upper 80s. The warming trend continues into mid-week ahead of our next cold front with the 90s on tap area-wide. Mainly sunny skies are on tap through our Hump Day with that humid feel making a comeback. This cold front moves our way late Thursday and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. We’ll have a fair amount of instability building in the atmosphere ahead of this front and this will contribute to our severe weather potential. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across the Ozarks with hail and gusty winds looking possible in the strongest of storms. Widespread showers and storms are on the table as we end the workweek so make sure you keep the rain gear handy. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+ again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Another day of extreme heat… Highs will return to the mid 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, the heat index will reach 100 to 105 this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of sun & clouds with a slim chance for a shower or storm.
Environmentwxxv25.com

07/13 – Brantly’s “Partly Cloudy” Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure centered over the southwestern Atlantic stretches west over the southeastern U.S. through the next few days. This will promote southerly flow and help to keep the moisture flowing into the area today and Wednesday. Like a broken record, scattered to at times numerous showers and thunderstorms are once again expected this afternoon. A deep, moist atmospheric column will continue to promote heavy rainfall in showers and thunderstorms, and a continuation of localized nuisance flooding/flash flooding under any heavier storms.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 13th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking at temperatures in the 70s. We will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine heading to the afternoon. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s by the top of the noon and winds will pick up from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This afternoon will give us warmer temperatures for today, reaching the low 90s for most of the Concho Valley. A few clouds will move back into the area later today, and winds will shift a bit, eventually coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and southern winds 5-15 mph. As we go through the middle of this week, we are looking at a few clouds, otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will provide a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. We will have a slight break from the humid conditions later today, which will give us a proper chance to dry out a bit from the excess water. However, we will head right back to muggy and sticky air later this week. We are looking at the next few days to be mostly sunny. More rain is expected late Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to move a bit closer to triple digits this weekend. Heading into next week, a warm start for Monday, but late night showers also look to be in the forecast at this point.
EnvironmentKSNT

Warmer through midweek before storm chances return

After a cooler start to the week, southerly breezes will kick back in and highs will return to the 90s by midweek. A gradual increase in humidity along with sunny weather will make the middle of the week feel quite a bit warmer, as well. Highs today and tomorrow will be able to reach the lower to middle 90s.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Mostly clear skies overnight. It will be another muggy and warm one with lows in the mid and upper 70s. Sunshine to start the day Wednesday with a few clouds building in as the day progresses. It will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. A “pop-up” shower or storm will be possible.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 13th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at plenty of sunshine across the Concho Valley region. Temperatures will be reaching the low 90s for most of the area. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph, then increasing a bit from the southeast up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour and a few clouds through the day. We will continue to have warmer temperatures around the region, getting closer to the upper 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Sunny skies for the next few days will help dry up areas with an excessive amount of water. We are looking to get more spotty showers late Friday overnight into Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will kick off next week on Monday, but late night clouds will turn to showers and possible storms around the region as we head overnight into Tuesday.
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Rain chances return starting Thursday

Rain chances are going to return later this week, but before those rain chances arrive the heat and humidity will build in. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach the middle to upper 90s due to an increase in humidity.
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

Gradual Clearing Tuesday, Storm Chances Return Wednesday Afternoon

Well, well, well! As this pesky area of low-pressure inched closer to the Stateline, a round of heavier showers developed overnight. These showers we’re slow-movers, allowing the Rockford Airport to pick a whopping 0.80″ since the clock stuck midnight. While we still have a few showers dotting up the radar as you prepare for the day ahead, the main concern is going to be the patchy dense fog. Visibility values, especially for those airports that sit along 1-88, have fallen below 4 miles. If you plan on traveling during the morning commute hours, be sure to travel with extra caution. By mid to late morning, the fog will let up, giving way to an increasing amount of sunshine for the afternoon.
EnvironmentNECN

Brighter and Warmer Day, Chance of Scattered Showers

The showers are fewer and further between today, but sunshine is limited. We have a traffic jam in the atmosphere with weather systems moving ever so slowly. A strong high-pressure system near Nova Scotia is resulting in a low level flow from the east once again today. Higher up in the sky there’s a very warm flow with rich moisture from the south west.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: Warmer...more humid...and a little stormier

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical mid-July weather for the middle of our week...with a chance for some severe thunderstorms at times... A slow-moving frontal boundary will combine with disturbances aloft to keep a persistent thunderstorm chance in our forecast over the next 36 hours. Some severe thunderstorms will be possible later Tuesday night-into-Wednesday morning as a potent low pressure area slides into northwestern Nebraska...and then pushes east-southeast overnight. The main weather threats will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail...with some of the stronger ‘storms also capable of producing heavy rain at times. Additional strong-to-severe ‘storms will be possible later in the day as well on Wednesday as a surface front slides through the region.
Environmentwcbi.com

Another chance of scattered storms for Tuesday

SUMMARY: A very typical summertime weather pattern will return to the region by midweek into the weekend along with warmer temperatures. Rain and storm chances will increase again next week. TUESDAY: Shower and storm chances remain high for our Tuesday. Skies will remain cloudy, which will once again keep those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy