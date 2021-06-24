First Warning Forecast: Last "cool day", warmer with storms Friday

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking at temperatures in the 70s. We will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine heading to the afternoon. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s by the top of the noon and winds will pick up from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This afternoon will give us warmer temperatures for today, reaching the low 90s for most of the Concho Valley. A few clouds will move back into the area later today, and winds will shift a bit, eventually coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and southern winds 5-15 mph. As we go through the middle of this week, we are looking at a few clouds, otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will provide a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. We will have a slight break from the humid conditions later today, which will give us a proper chance to dry out a bit from the excess water. However, we will head right back to muggy and sticky air later this week. We are looking at the next few days to be mostly sunny. More rain is expected late Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to move a bit closer to triple digits this weekend. Heading into next week, a warm start for Monday, but late night showers also look to be in the forecast at this point.