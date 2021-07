My feelings have been hurt many times. Sometimes, I thought I was being too sensitive, but other times, I felt like my partner (or another person) wasn't being considerate enough. If your partner has made you feel bad, it doesn't mean the relationship is doomed, but it might mean it's time to communicate with them about how you feel. It’s not always easy to know how to tell someone they hurt you, so if you're wondering how to broach this tricky convo, I spoke with experts to get the tips for you.