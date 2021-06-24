Grow Native Plants to Help Pollinators, But Here's Why You Should Think Twice About Nativars

If you have a robust flower garden in your backyard, chances are good that you have a few geophytes among your blooms. What is a geophyte? According to New York Botanical Gardens (NYBG), geophytes are herbaceous plants in which the perennating buds are below ground, growing into corms, bulbs, or rhizomes—in simpler terms, they are plants that store their energy and water below ground until they're ready to bloom. This term may sound intimidating, especially because it applies to a variety of different plants, including flowering bulbs, but geophytes are actually far more common than you likely realize. Ahead, we're explaining exactly what a geophyte is, as well as what you need to know about this subgroup of flowering bulbs, including how to plant them and the most popular ones to grow.