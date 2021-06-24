Is a Home Warranty Really Worth It? Here Are the Pros and Cons
If you're looking to buy a home (especially if it's your first), there are a lot of costs to consider, including whether to get a home warranty. A home warranty protects major appliances and systems in a house, such as AC, electrical, plumbing, dishwashers, and any refrigerators. On average, home warranties cost $300 to $600 every year for a comprehensive plan that covers appliances and systems-about $25 to $50 a month, according to numbers by Consumer Affairs.www.bhg.com
