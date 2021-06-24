Franz Wagner 2021 NBA Draft Profile

The Hurricanes’ season is over, and while it may not have been the outcome that we were all hoping for, at least we don’t have to get excited about the 13th overall pick. The Hurricanes own the 27th pick in the draft but will pick the 26th player since Arizona’s first round pick was forfeited due to NHL sanctions. This may not be the best draft, and you could even argue that it’s one of the weakest classes in the past decade. These are the drafts that I love, however, because this is where scouts earn their money. It’s easy to find players in a deep class like the 2015 and 2019 drafts, for instance, but it takes a good scout to find the gems in a draft as weak as the 2012 draft.