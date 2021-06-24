Destination D23 returning to Disney’s Contemporary Resort this year

Applications now open to high schools from across the US for the all-expenses-paid mentoring experience of a lifetime. LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – (July 6, 2021) – (TJM Communications) – Disney Dreamers Academy, an inspiring and transformational mentorship program, is set to return to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida March 3-6, 2022. Applications are open now through Oct. 31, 2021 at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com for the ever-popular, outside-the-classroom program. Disney Dreamers Academy is designed to inspire young leaders to dream beyond their imaginations and jump-start their life goals. One hundred high school students will be selected to receive the all-expenses-paid trip along with one parent or guardian to Walt Disney World to take part in the mentoring program.