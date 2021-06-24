Cancel
Destination D23 returning to Disney’s Contemporary Resort this year

By Steve Liebman
Posted by 
Disney Diary
Disney Diary
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest Disney fan events is returning to Disney Wold this this year. D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will celebrate 50 years of Walt Disney World at Destination D23 and make some announcements on what’s coming up, as well as provide sneak peeks. The event is scheduled...

disneydiary.com

Disney Diary

Disney Diary

Kissimmee, FL
The place for news, views, photos and videos of all things Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Especially for us big kids.

 https://disneydiary.com
Person
Walt Disney
#Walt Disney World#Disney Wold
