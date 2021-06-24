Iowa Gov. Reynolds sending State Patrol officers to southern border

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Citing “the rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is sending State Patrol officers to the U.S.-Mexico border. “My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans, and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” Reynolds said in a news release Thursday. Reynolds said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally asked for help June 10, and she is honoring their requests.