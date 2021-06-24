US State Department: East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting
The US Department of State released the following statement:. Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kin Moy met on June 24 with senior officials from the East Asia Summit (EAS) nations and Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for Political-Security Community Michael Tene during the East Asia Summit (EAS) Senior Officials' Meeting. Senior Bureau Official Moy reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to ASEAN and the EAS, highlighting the strong U.S. support for ASEAN centrality and for ASEAN-centered institutions. He discussed the importance of upholding the rules-based international order, and reiterated U.S. support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
